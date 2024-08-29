'Flight risk' - Wales confident they can beat off Scotland interest in 22-goal starlet despite snub
Wales Under-21 boss Matty Jones insists Joe Taylor is committed to the Dragons despite speculation that the Luton striker could switch international allegiance to Scotland.
Taylor scored 22 goals last season during loan spells at Colchester and Lincoln and has been capped three times by Wales at under-21 level. But despite making a couple of Championship appearances from the bench for Luton this term, Taylor has only made the standby list for Wales’ crunch European Championship qualifier in Iceland on September 10.
Peterborough-born Taylor’s omission comes in the wake of reports that Scotland – who he also qualifies for through a family link – have been monitoring his progress.
It emerged last month that Taylor is on Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s radar as he and his staff scour the UK to identify players who could be persuaded to switch allegiance and represent the national team.
Jones said: “There’s been some speculation (about Scotland) but I’ve been part of those conversations. We do understand that potentially there could be a flight risk, but at the moment, there is no decision for Joe to make.
“We’ve got him on board and he’s in a good place. Joe’s next step is to complete another loan move. I’ve spoken to (Luton head coach) Rob Edwards and that is the objective for Joe, to go back out to another club on loan.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.