Scotland star to become one of nation's most expensive players as 52-cap player jets out to complete move

Scott McTominay is now on the brink of joining Napoli.

Napoli set to hand midfielder long-term contract after agreeing deal

Scott McTominay is expected to sign a long-term contract with Napoli later today after agreeing personal terms with the Italian side.

Manchester United accepted a transfer bid from Napoli on Sunday for the 27-year-old midfielder and according to reports, the Scotland internationalist is due in Naples finalise his transfer after all relevant documents were signed by both clubs. McTominay will become one of the most expensive Scottish footballers of all time, with Napoli reported to have paid £25 million plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause for him.

McTominay has spent his whole career at Man Utd since coming through the academy, but has been unable to hold down a regular first-team spot under current manager Erik ten Hag. He has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, but with the English Premier League outfit needing to offload players to comply with financial fair play rules and raise funds for the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG, they are happy to cash in on McTominay.

Napoli finished tenth in Serie A last season and under manager Antonio Conte, they are rebuilding for another tilt at the top spots in the Italian top flight. Sporting director Giovanni Manna spent last week in London doing transfer business and they are also hopeful of signing another Scotland midfielder in Billy Gilmour after agreeing a fee in the region of £12 for the Brighton man.