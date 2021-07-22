Alex Scott will feature on EA Sports' FIFA 22.

For the first time in it’s history, football’s most popular video game, EA Sports’ FIFA franchise, has confirmed it will be including its first ever female commentator.

It has been announced that former England Lionesses legend Alex Scott will feature as one of the voices of commentary in the latest edition of the game, FIFA 22, due out later this year.

It caps off a magnificent year for Scott after she was named the new host of popular BBC Sport show Football Focus just last month, replacing the long serving Dan Walker as the face of BBC’s regular Saturday show.

The defender had a decorated club career, winning six Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and the Champions League in 2007.

Internationally, she represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, while she was part of the England Lionesses squad that finished third at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

However, since her retirement, the 36-year-old has grown a glowing reputation in sports media.

Scott, who has a degree in sports journalism and broadcasting, has been working in sports media full time since she finished playing in 2017, becoming Sky Sports’ first female pundit in 2018 when she co-hosted Super Sunday with Chris Kamara.

However, she became known to a wider audience when she formed part of the punditry team the men’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, in turn becoming the first female football pundit at a World Cup for the BBC. She also formed part of the punditry team for the Women’s World Cup a year later.

On the news, the Lionesses centurion tweeted: “This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world. It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally.”

Ex-West Ham midfielder Stewart Robson – host of BT Sports Serie A coverage – has been added alongside Scott in what will be the 30th edition of the EA Sports game.

The game is due to be released on October 1. Here’s all the details we know about the new edition of FIFA 22 so far.