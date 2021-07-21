Team GB football: Women kick off Olympics with victory as Scotland midfielder Kim Little lauded for display

Team GB celebrate their win over Chile.

Two goals from Ellen White either side of the break gave Team GB the victory in Group E, with White’s Manchester City team-mate and Scottish internationalist Caroline Weir starting in midfield before being replaced on the 90-minute mark.

Weir’s fellow Scot, Kim Little, also started and was substituted in stoppage time. She was a driving force in the British midfield, with many onlookers naming the Arsenal midfielder as player of the match.

The British team are next in action on Saturday morning when they take on host nation Japan (kick off 11.30am GMT), back in Sapporo, before the conclude their pool matches against Canada in Kashima on Tuesday, July 28 (noon GMT).

The top two teams in the group are guaranteed qualification to the knock-out stages, while third place may be enough to progress depending on points total.