Believe it or not, but the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is fast approaching the business end of the season. Are you needing to stave off relegation and being the butt of your friends jokes, or just needing to stretch your lead at the top?

Whatever may be your quest, managers across the UK will be looking to stay in front of friends and family as we approach another double game week, while slow starters are aiming to claw back lost ground by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re planning on using your wildcard, or looking to be shrewd and make those little free transfer tweaks to your team, The Scotsman Fantasy Football Show is here to help, as we assess which players you should include in your FPL ahead of a big week of Premier League football.

Is it time to add Emile Smith Rowe to your side ahead of Arsenal's double gameweek? Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option allows you to make unlimited changes to your team – and crucially – doesn’t incur any point hits.

All FPL managers are given one free transfer per week – or two free transfers if you have a 'roll over' transfer – whereas the FPL Wildcard gives you unlimited transfers. Be careful when using it though, as it cannot be cancelled once activated.

Who is playing a FPL double gameweek?

Gameweek 29 sees plenty of sides in double gameweek action.

The following teams are in double gameweek action:

Brighton – Liverpool (H), Spurs (H)

Liverpool – Brighton (A), Arsenal (A)

Arsenal – Leicester (H), Liverpool (H)

Everton – Wolves (H), Newcastle (H)

Spurs – Man Utd (A), Brighton (A)

What is the latest injury update on Emile Smith Rowe?

With a double gameweek on the horizon for an in-form Arsenal, many managers are debating whether to include playmaker and England international Emile Smith Rowe.

The talented youngster has been missing sporadically over the past few weeks due to Covid-19 related issues, but is expected to be fit for their Emirates double header against Leicester City and Liverpool – so get him in your team!

Who should I transfer into my FPL team with Jarrod Bowen injured?

Bakary Saka

He’s the Gunners highest point scorer with 122 points, he’s often involved with anything good Mikel Arteta’s side produce, he’s in a double gameweek with both games at the Emirates and he costs just £6.6 million.

He has to be worth a look at this week.

Bernardo Silva

He plays for the best side in the country and has already racked up a great amount of points for the Citizens. While he isn’t in a double gameweek, City do face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park looking to extend their league at the top and he’s a bargain at just £7 million.

Who should I captain in my FPL team?

Mo Salah

Are we stating the obvious here, or what?

The Liverpool forward is arguably the best player in the world at the moment, and while many of your friends and family will be thinking of captaining Mo this week, can you really afford to risk not putting the armband on him? Don’t take the risk we say, Salah is guaranteed points on a weekly basis.

Harry Kane

He’s back on form and he’s in double gameweek for Spurs, as they face a double header against a leaky Brighton defence, and a shaky Manchester United defence that has creaked over the years whenever they face Harry and his Tottenham side.