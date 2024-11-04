The Scotland midfielder made his long awaited return to first-team football at the weekend.

After a seven-month absence with a serious knee injury, Scotland international Lewis Ferguson finally made his long-awaited comeback as a late substitute in Bologna’s dramatic weekend win over Leece in Serie A at the weekend.

The talismanic Bologna captain was introduced to the game in the 82nd minute, making his first appearance since suffering an ACL injury in April that ruled him out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad as his side bagged a crucial 1-0 win over Lecce.

Replacing Remo Freuler, the ex-Aberdeen man made an instant impact when he started the move that saw Riccardo Orsolini score a dramatic winning goal just three minutes after his introduction to end Rossoblù’s search for a first home win in seven months

Much loved on the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara terraces, the 25-year-old’s return was greeted with wild applause by the club’s fans, and will no doubt be celebrated by supporters of the Scottish national team too, who are eager to see what he can offer Steve Clarke’s squad when he returns to full fitness.

Here’s how the Italian media reacted to Ferguson’s return:

Leading Italian football newspaper Corriere dello Sport said Ferguson’s return was "celebrated like a goal” by the home fans, who added that the Scottish international "couldn't have hoped for a better return".

“The wait has been long, exactly 203 days since the injury and 198 since the day of the cruciate ligament operation,” wrote Corriere dello Sport. “He got injured last April 13 in the home match against Monza. A summer watching his national team-mates play in the European Championship, he worked to come back stronger than before. For the last two weeks, he began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Training with the team and becoming recalled to the squad before the game against Cagliari.

“In minute 82, the Dall'Ara introduced the sound of drums, as for important occasions. After almost seven months of waiting, Lewis Ferguson returns. The stadium erupted as if it were a goal. At that moment, it truly is the jolt that serves the game.”

La Gazzetta dello Sport also reserved big praise for the 25-year-old, citing him as the man who had enabled Bologna to break a seven-month ‘curse’ as his introduction signalled a first home win in seven. “The man who held the keys to the haunted house, Lewis Ferguson, returned after the injury to his right knee. The leader initiated the most awaited moment of the last seven months - a monstrously long period in which Bologna awaited a home victory - because everything magically comes back to life with him.”

Coined ‘Saint’ Lewis Ferguson by Corriere di Bologna, they said of his comeback: “A touch of magic was needed for ineffective Bologna yesterday in order to break down Lecce's wall. And who could bring it if not Lewis Ferguson? You can have 75% ball possession and create little, as Bologna did yesterday. But if Ferguson has the ball, the danger increases.