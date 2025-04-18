Europa League Odds: Athletic Bilbao, Spurs and Man Utd chances assessed as favourites revealed

The Europa League has reached the crucial semi-final stage, with two English Premier League sides still in the competition.

Despite a disappointing domestic campaigns, both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have found solace on the big stage, finishing in the top eight of during the League Phase of the competition before making it all the way to the final four of the Europa League with dramatic quarter-final wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon respectively.

With the May final at the San Mames in the Bilbao on the horizon, who do the bookies think has the best chance of winning the Europa League?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Europa League:

Tottenham Hotspur - 13/8 Ange Postecoglou said he always wins trophies in his second season with a club. Can he do it with Spurs in the Europa League? They are the current favourites.

Athletic Bilbao - 15/8 Rangers' quarter-final opponents are favourites to win the competition on home soil, with the final set to be played at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Manchester United - 9/4 It has been a difficult domestic campaign for Ruben Amorim's Red Devils, and they are third in the list favourites to win the Europa League.