Scotland Euro 2020 squad named as Steve Clarke makes huge call on Rangers, Celtic and Chelsea wildcards

Scotland coach Steve Clark has named his 26-man squad for the European Championships (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Clarke has listed three goalkeepers, 10 defenders, eight midfielders and five strikers for the national side’s first major tournament since France 98, including three uncapped youngsters – Celtic midfielder David Turnbull, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour.

The Scotland head coach had several key decisions to make after injury robbed him of squad regulars Kenny McLean, Ryan Jack and Oli McBurnie, then UEFA increased the permitted squad size from 23 to 26.

Celtic winger James Forrest returns after missing the recent squads through injury while there is also a place for Newcastle United wide man Ryan Fraser despite his club manager Steve Bruce insisting Scotland would be taking a “gamble” by including him.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, who earned his first cap against the Faroe Islands in March, has also been rewarded with a place in the squad, alongside fellow Capital player, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Notable absentees in attack include Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland, while Aberdeen defender Andy Considine also misses out despite his recent inclusions after earning his first cap at the age of 33 last year.

The squad will convene next week for a training camp in Spain ahead of friendly fixtures against the Netherlands and Luxembourg, taking place in Portugal on June 2 and 6 respectively, in preparation for the opening Euro 2020 Group D fixture against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

The Scots will then face England in an eagerly-anticipated home nations derby at Wembley four days later before completing their group campaign against Croatia at Hampden on June 22.

The full squad list is:

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) David Marshall (Derby County) Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) Grant Hanley (Norwich City) Jack Hendry (KV Oostende) *on loan from Celtic Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest) Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell) Nathan Patterson (Rangers) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) Greg Taylor (Celtic) Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) Ryan Christie (Celtic) John Fleck (Sheffield United) Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) John McGinn (Aston Villa) Callum McGregor (Celtic) Scott McTominay (Manchester United) David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards

Che Adams (Southampton) Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers) James Forrest (Celtic) Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)