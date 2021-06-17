Things couldn’t feel more contrasting for both sets of fans heading into Friday’s clash at Wembley.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tartan Army, however, have never given up that easily.

Attendance at Wembley Stadium will be limited to just 25 per cent of capacity and, despite warnings from government officials, plenty Scotland fans have made the trek down to London in the hope of securing a golden ticket for the clash between the Auld Enemy.

Many fans across both nations however will be tuning into ITV/STV, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of the tournament defining game for Steve Clarke’s men.

Perhaps, understandably, the bookies have the hosts as the favourites for the game, with the Three Lions looking to secure their place in the last 16 of the tournament with a win on their home patch.

Meanwhile, Scotland will require at least a point to give themselves a chance of progressing the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

It doesn’t come much bigger than this.

What are the odds for England vs Scotland?

England are the favourites to win the clash, with odds of 3/10. A draw is 4/1, while a Scotland win comes in at 19/2.

What are the correct score odds for England vs Scotland?

Fancy a Scotland win?

If you think Scotland can repeat their memorable 1-0 victory at Wembley in 2000, you can pick up odds of 18/1. Scotland to win 2-0 comes in a 66/1, with a 2-1 win at 28/1.

They say never bet against your team, but, if you do, the odds on England are fairly short. A 1-0 win is 9/2, with a 2-0 victory for the Three Lions also at 9/2.

Predict a repeat of the 2017 Hampden Park classic? A 2-2 draw is available at 22/1.

Who is favourite to score first in the England Scotland game?

England’s Harry Kane is, unsurprisingly, expected to bag the opening goal with odds of 9/4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is second favourite at 3/1, with Phil Foden offering decent odds of 9/2.

Do you think it’ll be Steve Clarke’s men who open the scoring at Wembley? Che Adam comes in at odds of 10/1. Fellow strikers Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet are both priced at 11/1.

Perhaps the most eye catching price is John McGinn to score first. The Aston Villa midfielder is no stranger to scoring important goals for his country and you can get odds of 16/1.

What are the Scotland scorecast odds?

Che Adams to score first and either draw 1-1 or Scotland to win 2-1 offers great odds of 100/1, while the price of 7/4 for Phil Foden and Che Adams to have 1+ shots on target looks good, with the game likely to be frantic and potentially end to end.

All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

A message from the Editor: