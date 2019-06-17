English League One side to win race for Aberdeen winger

Have your say

Portsmouth are set to clinch the signing of Gary Mackay-Steven.

The Scotland international's contract with Aberdeen expired at the end of the season.

Dons boss Derek McInnes held out hope of keeping the player but it was expected he would move to MLS.

After the final game of the season he remained coy over his future.

However, the 28-year-old will sign a deal with Pompey this week, according to our sister title Portsmouth News.

Mackay-Steven made more than 70 appearances for the Pittodrie side following his 2017 switch from Celtic.