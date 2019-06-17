The 21 teams Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock could face in Europa League qualifying round one

Have your say

Scotland's Europa League entrants have discovered their potential opponents in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers all enter at the first hurdle with qualifying beginning at the end of this month.

All three are seeded meaning, on paper, they should have winnable ties to progress to the second round.

If they progress Aberdeen and Rangers will be seeded but Killie will likely be unseeded.

Uefa have revealed the different pots for Tuesday afternoon's draw which takes place at 2.30pm.

Aberdeen's possible opponents:

FCI Levadia (Estonia)

Liepāja (Latvia)

Barry Town United (Wales) or Cliftonville (Northern Ireland)

St Patrick's Athletic (Republic of Ireland)

RoPs (Finland)

KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) or Tre Fiori (San Marino)

Kilmarnock's possible opponents:

Shamrock Rovers (Republic or Ireland)

Connah's Quay Nomads (Wales)

Ballymena United (Northern Ireland) or NSÍ Runavík (Faroe Islands)

KuPS (Finland)

Breidablik (Iceland)

Rangers' possible opponents:

B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands)

Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) or Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales)

KR (Iceland)

Inter Turku (Finland)

Prishtina (Kosovo) or St Joseph's (Gibraltar)