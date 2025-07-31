Dundee United secure 28-year first in Europe but improvement required as next opponents emerge

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

United secure 2-0 aggregate over Una Strassen in Luxembourg

Dundee United won a European tie for the first time in 28 years as Iurie Iovu’s second-half strike secured a 2-0 aggregate win over minnows UNA Strassen in their Conference League clash in Luxembourg.

Jim Goodwin’s new-look side carried a 1-0 win from the first leg of their second round qualifier at Tannadice last week, courtesy a first goal for Australian striker Zac Sapsford but the visitors were unconvincing in the first half where both sides missed chances.

However, in the 64th minute unmarked Moldova international Iovu alleviated any concerns when he headed in Sapsford’s free-kick from close range for his first United goal since signing this summer from NK Istra 1961 to clinch a place in the next qualifying round with a 1-0 win, albeit considerable improvement is required.

Much was made of the fact that the United side last week did not contain a Scottish player at kick-off. For the return game Goodwin drafted in Scot Craig Sibbald and Panutche Camara for Isaac Pappoe and Ryan Strain.

The unchanged home side had their fair share of opportunities in the first half, starting in the ninth minute when Dundee United goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko had to save a powerful drive from Eric Brandenburger before Daryl Myre thrashed the rebound over the bar.

United responded with a series of sprightly attacks and in the 16th minute Sapsford mishit a cross from Bert Esselink just eight yards out and the ball flew over.

At the other end, UNA Strassen’s Edis Agovic got the break of ball 25 yards out and sent a drive wide of the target.

In the 36th minute the visitors carved out a good chance when Sibbald played in Ivan Dolcek but his powerful drive was parried by home keeper Koray Ozcan.

However, again the home side came back and in a swift counter-attack, Matheus De Souza raced clear down the right but screwed his shot across the face of Kucherenko’s goal and past the far post.

Both sides went at each other after the break but it was low quality fare.

However, when Sapsford got fouled to the left-hand side of the UNA Strassen penalty area, he floated in the free-kick and Iovu had time and space to nod in from close range, to effectively seal the tie and give the travelling supporters something to cheer.

The spirited home side kept going and in the 73rd minute Kucherenko made a decent save from substitute Nicolas Perez’s drive and the Taysiders had to work until the final whistle to keep the clean sheet and secure European progression for the first time in seven attempts since overcoming Principat of Andorra in 1997.