Full details ahead of Conference League qualifier in Luxembourg

Dundee United are aiming to reach the Conference League third qualifying round when they take on UNA Strassen from Luxembourg.

The Tangerines take a slender 1-0 lead to Luxembourg after Zac Sapsford scored the only goal of the first leg at Tannadice last week.

Jim Goodwin’s men are keen to keep their European adventure alive and head to Luxembourg as favourites to progress.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Dundee United take on UNA Strassen in the Conference League. | SNS Group

UNA Strassen v Dundee United match details

The Europa League second qualifying round second leg match between UNA Strassen and Dundee United takes place on Thursday, July 31 at Stade Municipal, Differdange. Kick-off is at 6pm BST.

UNA Strassen v Dundee United TV channel

The match has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, but is available to watch online.

UNA Strassen v Dundee United live stream

The match is available to watch via pay-per-view service with SolidSport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Dundee United SolidSport channel.

UNA Strassen v Dundee United - what happens next?

The winner of the tie will progress to the third qualifying round of the Conference League and will face either Decic of Montenegro or Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

The first leg of that match was played in Tuzi last week, with Rapid Vienna prevailing 2-0. With home advantage in the second leg on Thursday, they are heavy favourites to progress.

The first leg on Thursday, August 7 would be away from home for either UNA Strassen or Dundee United, with the return a week later on Thursday, August 14.

The loser of UNA Strassen v Dundee United is eliminated from European competition.

The second leg of UNA Strassen v Dundee United will be played at the Stade Municipal in Differdange. | SNS Group

UNA Strassen v Dundee United team news

Dundee United will be without captain and centre half Ross Graham, who is recovering from hamstring. Goodwin is unlikely to deviate too far from the team that started the first leg last week at Tannadice.