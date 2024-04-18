Dundee to appeal six-figure fine for pitch problems as SPFL statement branded 'inaccurate'

Dundee plan to appeal a six-figure fine imposed by the Scottish Professional Football League for the raft of postponements at Dens Park this season after being left "deeply disappointed" with the severity of the punishment.

The club has confirmed it is taking legal advice on the matter after accusing the SPFL of publishing an "inaccurate" statement which claimed they had been fined £186,000, with £120,000 suspended until the end of 2024-25 season. Dundee say the true figure is £150,000 with £36,429 added as compensation for television and pitch specialist costs. They also claim that the suspended £120,000 will be “automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season”.

A statement added: "Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal. The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice."

Dundee have been fined by the SPFL due to suffering five home postponements at Dens Park this season. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The Dark Blues have suffered five separate home call-offs this season including the twice postponed against Rangers which eventually went ahead on Wednesday night at the third attempt and ended in a goalless draw. A contingency plan had been put in place to play the game at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park.

Rangers accused Dundee of displaying "negligence and unprofessionalism" after the fixture was called off for a second time on April 10 having already been cancelled around 90 minutes before kick-off on March 17.

Matches against Ross County, St Johnstone and Aberdeen in October, December and January were also postponed due to waterlogged pitches caused by drainage issues at the Scot Foam Stadium, with Dundee facing accusations of failing to properly invest in their playing surface. A recent game against Motherwell only went ahead following a late pitch inspection, with visiting manager Stuart Kettlewell subsequently arguing that areas were unplayable.

The league said that Dundee had admitted five separate breaches of SPFL rules relating to their Dens Park pitch at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday where the financial sanctions were imposed.