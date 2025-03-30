Tony Docherty reacts to 4-3 defeat to Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Docherty insists Dundee cannot feel sorry for themselves after they fell to an injury time-defeat to Rangers having twice led by two goals.

The Dens Park manager despaired at his side’s defensive frailties that are continuing to put their top-flight status in jeopardy. Dundee led 3-1 after 62 minutes and though Rangers pegged them back to 3-3 with nine minutes left, Simon Murray hit the post in the first minute of time added on. Cyriel Dessers scored the winner two minutes later in a seven-goal Dens Park thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A point would have lifted Dundee out of the relegation zone. The Dens Park side remain second bottom having conceded 67 goals, ten more than the next worst side St Johnstone. “The overriding emotion is huge disappointment,” said Docherty. “I can’t focus on anything but the fact we’ve lost a game we should never lose.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty looks dejected at full time after the 4-3 defeat to Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“The expected goals for us was 2.8, Rangers was 2.4 and we had numerous chances. It tells its own story that we are third in the league for goals scored but bottom of the league for goals conceded.

“At 3-3 Simon Murray goes through and I think he’s scored the winner. Then we’re picking the ball out of our own net and losing 4-3. It’s really hard to take. Three goals should be enough to win a game.

“There’s no feeling sorry for ourselves,” he added. There are things we need to accept responsibility for. There are a lot of things we are doing right but there are things we are doing wrong and that’s why we’re in the position we are in. It speaks volumes when we are the third highest scorers in the league but the concession of goals is why we are in the position we’re in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to address that. We should be in the position where three goals are enough to win a football match.”