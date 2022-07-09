Davie Robb: Aberdeen pay tribute as club legend dies aged 74

The forward from Broughty Ferry made 345 appearances for the Dons between 1966 and 1977, scoring 98 times, to earn his place in the top 20 for club appearances and goals.

He lifted the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1970 and also scored the winning goal in the 1976 Scottish League Cup final – a 2-1 victory over Celtic after extra-time.

After leaving Aberdeen he played in the US and Canada, and also had a short spell in England with Norwich City, before returning to Scotland to play three games for Dunfermline Athletic. He retired from football in 1981.

A statement on Aberdeen website read: “Aberdeen FC was deeply saddened to learn the news that, one of our former greats, Davie Robb has passed away.

“Davie was the embodiment of the cult hero, a footballer who played the game the way the supporters would if only they were allowed off the terraces and onto the park. Robb gave everything to the game, left nothing on the pitch, but was an entertainer too, whether he had the ball at his feet, or an opponent by the scruff of the neck.

“When Davie was in the team, the game was guaranteed to be fun, the game that we fell in love with as kids. Twice a cup winner, every time Davie went onto the pitch, he left an indelible impression. At time up, he had always made a contribution to the game, one way or another.

