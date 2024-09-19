Scott McTominay (No 8) made his Napoli debut last weekend. | Getty Images

Exit from Old Trafford raises eyebrows for fellow Scot

Brian McClair has lamented Scott McTominay's exit from Manchester United to Napoli, saying that it is disappointing that the Old Trafford club has cashed in on an academy player.

Scotland internationalist McTominay left Man Utd for Napoli on the final day of the transfer window last month for a deal in the region of £25 million, making him one of the most expensive Scottish footballers. His move to Serie A ended a two-decade association with the Red Devils for the 27-year-old and allowed Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag to conclude the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG so that the club could comply with financial fair play regulations.

McClair, a former Scotland internationalist himself, was a fan of what McTominay brought to the Man Utd team. “Hopefully he’ll have a wonderful time at Napoli," McClair said, "but you’re always disappointed when the players that have been there since they were eight years of age, are no longer required, because there’s a view that it’s better to take the money.

"It’s been well-documented that academy products or players, with regards to financial fair play, go in as pure profit. The cynical side of me would suggest that it may be the case, but maybe it’s just down to football terms - they think that they’ve got Ugarte at three or four years younger, and that maybe he’s a bit of a better player.”

McTominay, who debuted for United in 2017 and made 255 club appearances under four permanent managers, scored 10 goals in 43 matches last season and also became a talisman for the Scotland national team. He made his debut alongside international team-mate Billy Gilmour for Napoli last weekend, coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 Serie A triumph over Cagliari.

Speaking to SportsBoom, McClair urged United to improve on last season's eight-placed finish in the English Premier League. "Anyone could see the main place Manchester United needed to strengthen was their defence, which hasn’t been up to the standards that Manchester United teams have had in the past,” stressed McClair, who won 14 trophies in a distinguished 11-year spell with the club between 1987 and 1998.

McTominay made more than 250 appearances for Man Utd. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

