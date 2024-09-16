McTominay and Gilmour get first taste of playing for Napoli

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland midfielders Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay made their debuts for Napoli on Sunday as they helped their new team record a comprehensive 4-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A.

Both Gilmour and McTominay made deadline-day moves to Gli Azzurri last month from Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United respectively. Napoli manager Antonio Conte knows the duo well from working in the English Premier League previously and has spent in the region of £35 million to bring them to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither player started the match in Sardinia, with the Scots introduced on 74 minutes, coming on for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Stanislav Lobotka. By this point, Napoli were already 3-0 up thanks to earlier strikes from Giovanni di Lorenzo, Romelu Lukaku and Kvaratskhelia. Conte's side added a fourth in stoppage time through Alessandro Buongiorno, with McTominay operating in an advanced attacking midfield role, while Gilmour played deeper as a No 6.

Billy Gilmour made his debut for Napoli in the 4-0 win over Cagliari. | Getty Images

After the fourth round of fixtures in Serie A, Napoli sit top of the table on nine points. They are not involved in European football this season and therefore have a full week to prepare for Saturday's clash at home to Juventus, who are a point behind them in third place.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Scotland striker Che Adams played the full 90 minutes as Torino drew 0-0 at home to Lecce. Adams withdrew from the Scotland squad for the matches against Poland and Portugal earlier this month due to injury issues, but recovered sufficiently to lead the line for his club side in Turin.