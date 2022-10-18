The Pittodrie side have another six games before the World Cup break next month, starting against Partick Thistle in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie tomorrow night.

Home fans saw what they have been missing as Barron anchored the midfield in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Hearts. Barron’s return after a medial ligament injury could not be better timed. “That was quite a shift but getting the three points gets you through it,” he said. “It’s been a long 12 weeks, or whatever it’s been, of not playing. I’m just delighted to be back out there. It wasn’t the greatest of games on the ball but it was one you really had to dig deep, win your battles in the middle and we did that.”

Manager Jim Goodwin knows he needs to be careful with Barron, who suffered a relapse earlier this season. “It (the injury) came at a bad time, the start of the season in a friendly against Buckie,” said Barron. “It’s a hard one to take but it’s part and parcel of football.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron completed his first 90 minutes of the season in Sunday's 2-0 win over Hearts (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I had a little niggle before on my knee so I knew what to expect. I tried to force myself back a bit too early and it didn’t work out so I had to make sure I came back stronger.

“I want to play every game for this club, put in good performances for the team and help them win football matches.”

The 20-year-old has put contract talks on the back burner as he concentrates on consolidating his place back in the Aberdeen midfield. He was linked with a move to a number of clubs, including Celtic, in the summer having only just signed a new deal to 2024.