'Compromised': SPFL club slams lack of player welfare after delay plea ignored as player involved in crash
Dunfermline Athletic believe player welfare was “compromised” ahead of their delayed William Hill Championship match against Ayr United.
The Pars endued a “horrendous” journey of more than five hours to get to Somerset Park due to the challenging weather conditions on Saturday, with Storm Bert bringing freezing winds, snow and heavy rain to much of Scotland.
A total of 12 matches across the SPFL on Saturday were postponed due to the inclement conditions, with the game between Ayr and Dunfermline one of only two lower-league games to beat the cold snap.
The kick-off was pushed back to 3.45pm to allow the visitors more time to prepare, but Dunfermline revealed that they had asked for an additional delay to kick off on the grounds of player welfare. However, the Fife outfit say that request was rejected, revealing that one of their players was involved in a minor road traffic incident while travelling to catch the team bus.
A club statement released via social media from Dunfermline Athletic read: “#DAFC are extremely disappointed at the very limited additional time available to prepare for this afternoon's William Hill Championship fixture.
“Our team and staff have endured a horrendous journey down to Ayrshire to fulfil our fixture, traveling for over 5 hours. A number of our players also struggled through awful conditions to get to team bus, including one who was involved in a minor road crash. Furthermore, the club had already advised supporters not to travel due to conditions along with Police warnings across the central belt.
“As the travel plans caused so much disruption, DAFC requested further time to ensure players could have time for nutrition and subsequent digestion along with adequate time for mental and physical preparation for the match. An extra 45 minutes was defined as adequate - something which the club disagrees strongly on.
“We believe that our player's [sic] welfare is compromised by this decision.
“Finally we would like to thanks all supporters backing the club at Somerset Park and from home this afternoon and wish those returning from Ayr a safe journey home.”
