Saturday’s Scottish sporting card has been severely disrupted by Storm Bert.

Already 12 matches in the Scottish Professional Football League have been postponed, while all six rugby fixtures in the Arnold Clark Premiership have been wiped out by the inclement conditions.

Much of Scotland has been hit by freezing winds, heavy rain, sleet and snow on Saturday morning, with inevitable consequences to fixtures across the land.

In the William Hill Championship, Airdrieonians v Livingston, Morton v Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies v Raith Rovers are off, while Dunfermline Athletic’s trip to Ayr United has been pushed back to 3.45pm to allow snow to be cleared off the pitch.

Stewards help clear snow off the pitch ahead of St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium. | SNS Group

In League One, Alloa v Dumbarton, Queen of the South v Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Kelty Hearts v Arbroath are also cancelled. Stenhousemuir’s game against Cove Rangers is off after their team bus became stuck in snow at Broxden Services. Montrose v Annan Athletic will kick off two hours later at 5pm in attempt to beat the conditions, while in League Two, Bonnyrigg Rose v Stirling Albion, Edinburgh City v East Fife, Elgin City v Clyde, Forfar v Peterhead and Spartans v Stranraer are all off.

At the time of writing, all six William Hill Premiership matches are scheduled to go ahead as planned, although many of the kick-offs have been delayed.

Rangers’ match against Dundee United will kick off at 3.45pm after the delayed arrival of the visiting team, while Ross County v Motherwell will start at 3.15pm due to VAR issues. The Steelmen had earlier advised their fans not to travel up the A9 due to the conditions.

St Mirren v Aberdeen will begin at 4pm after a number of volunteers helped clear the surface. “If you had asked me an hour ago I would have said 100 per cent no (to the game being on),” St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said. “A couple of hours ago I can’t even believe they were trying to get it on. Credit to everyone here. So, if we get a result today we will have to dedicate it to them because at one stage getting a game on didn’t look feasible.”

Wintry conditions have hit Scotland. | SNS Group

Dundee take on Hibs at 5.45pm at Dens Park. “We would remind all supporters to leave plenty of time when travelling to today’s match due to the weather conditions,” the club wrote on social media, with closures on the Queensferry Crossing and the M90. “You can keep up to date with the latest travel advice on the Police Scotland website. Due to the weather conditions only one food kiosk will be open in the South Enclosure. A reminder that kick-off today is 5:45pm.“

Hearts are due to host Celtic at Tynecastle in the night-time Premiership kick-off at 7.45pm.

There will be no domestic rugby in Scotland on Saturday after Heriot’s v Ayr, Edinburgh Accies v Marr, Watsonians v Glasgow Hawks, Musselburgh v Selkirk and Hawick v Melrose all fell foul of the weather.