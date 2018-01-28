Sean Goss’ long and winding road to Rangers via Manchester United

A Highland double sounds like a stiff drink. For on-loan Rangers midfielder Sean Goss, the trip to Dingwall today and the follow-up of Wednesday’s Scottish Cup tie in Fraserburgh won’t serve up small-scale, remote environments that will test his constitution or commitment after revelling in the intoxicating, grandiose atmosphere he experienced when making his Ibrox debut in the midweek victory over Aberdeen.

That encounter was the 22-year-old’s first senior start of the season following a difficult year at Queens Park Rangers when he only made three appearances. He moved to London from Manchester United reserves in January 2016, but after being on the books of Exeter City as a youth he feels he can cope with any game, any long journey.

“I’ve played in all the tiny stadiums when I was at Exeter,” said Goss, who will be further north than he has ever been when facing up to Ross County this afternoon, and a smidgen even further when in Fraserburgh. “I’ve had the luxury of being at Exeter and Manchester United so hopefully I am prepared for everything.

“Back in my cub days I played for a team called Crediton [in Devon, where he grew up] and left when I was 12. I’ve had a look at the Fraserburgh stadium and it’s very similar. It’s like going back home. I looked it all up [on the internet]. It will be good, I’m looking forward to it.

“Away trips with Exeter could be long, there were a lot of overnight trips even when we were only young. If we were going up to Crewe it’s a long old slog on the bus. That would be six hours, maybe seven with the M6 if it was bad.”

As a playmaker with craft, Goss feels Rangers offers him a platform to express himself after what could often be a slog in the more physical English Championship.

“There are loads of teams with different styles,” he said. “It can be difficult for a player like me in the Championship because I like to get the ball down and pass it.

“But that’s why Rangers was the perfect fit for me – after hearing how the gaffer wants to play, it was a no-brainer. QPR definitely had to change the way they were playing in order to try and pick up some results.

“I’m now up here and not to make up the numbers, I definitely want to play and influence as many games as I can. I’ll be fighting for my spot here every week.”