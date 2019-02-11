Scottish Cup holders Celtic heading to Hibs in quarter-finals

Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County fought out a 2-2 William Hill Scottish Cup draw in Dingwall last night which left both clubs in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

County’s Josh Mullin netted a stoppage-time equaliser after Aaron Doran had opened the scoring for Caley before Ross Stewart’s first equaliser. Brad McKay restored Caley’s lead before the late drama.

When Billy Dodds and Rab Douglas made the draw, the sides discovered that whoever wins the replay next Tuesday will be away to Dundee United in their next tie.

The replay between Rangers and Kilmarnock takes place the following night and whoever wins that one will travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen. Hibs host holders Celtic, while Hearts will make the opposite journey along the M8 to play Partick Thistle.

Rangers won 4-2 at Aberdeen last week but that was their first win in four games against the Dons this season and they were knocked out of the Betfred Cup at the semi-final stage by Derek McInnes’ men.

Alfredo Morelos missed that Hampden defeat through suspension and has been sent off in each of the other three meetings.

Celtic have lost their last two trips to Easter Road and drew their previous game in Leith.

The ties will be around the weekend of 2-3 March.