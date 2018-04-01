Alfredo Morelos promises to score against Celtic in Old Firm semi

Alfredo Morelos has revealed he’s promised his family he will score in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic - to make up for his Old Firm miss howler.

Alfredo Morelos missed a terrific chance in the last Old Firm clash. Picture: SNS

The Colombian striker has been in fine form for Rangers after his summer move from HJK Helsinki.

But he severely blotted his copybook by missing an open goal from a couple of yards out, which cost the hosts a point in last month’s 3-2 defeat.

However, Morelos is determined to make up for it when the sides clash in two weeks at Hampden for a place in the Scottish Cup Final.

In an interview with homeland publication El Colombiano, he said: “I’ve already played in three Old Firm games. Playing in them is something incredible. It is one of the best derbies in the world.

“The city is paralysed when the day of the match arrives. Each team and the fans are full of passion and that transfers to the players.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to score in any of them yet. But scoring a goal in an Old Firm game is debt I owe to the fans.

“I have spoken to my family and told them I promise I will score in the next game against Celtic and dedicate it to them.

“The fans come up to me and tell me if I score against Celtic they will get a tattoo with my name on it!”

