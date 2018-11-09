Willie Collum pulls out of Aberdeen-Hibs a day after Rangers statement

Willie Collum have withdrawn from tonight’s clash between Aberdeen and Hibs after picking up a groin injury.

Referee Willie Collum. Picture: SNS

The whistler hurt himself during the match between Galatasaray and Schalke in the Champions League on Tuesday night and will be replaced by Alan Muir.

His absence comes one day after Rangers issued a withering statement about the referee’s performance in the recent match with St Mirren.

Collum controversially sent off Daniel Candeias for a second bookable offence in injury time, though replays showed the Portuguese winger didn’t do much wrong.

Rangers appealed the suspension on the grounds of “mistaken identity”, but when that was knocked back they issued a formal complaint with the SFA regarding Collum.

In a club statement, the Ibrox side went as far as to suggest there was an “underlying issue” that was causing the official to make errors in judgement during Rangers matches.