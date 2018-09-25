The Celtic dressing room is divided, says Kris Boyd

Kilmarnock star Kris Boyd has hit out at Celtic players Dedryck Boyata and Olivier Ntcham while stating there is a divide in the dressing room at Parkhead.

Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd hit out at Celtic stars. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The former Rangers striker watched from the Killie bench as his side scored late on to defeat the champions 2-1 on Sunday, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ men in sixth place having dropped eight points in six league games this season.

Boyd criticised Boyata and Ntcham’s desire to play for the club on BBC Sportsound after both players had potential moves fall through in the transfer window.

The French midfielder, who was the subject of a reported £14million bid from Porto, came in for the most criticism as Boyd stated his belief that there is an issue behind the scenes at Celtic.

“I think it is quite clear,” he said. “I know that there was a meeting after the Champions League exit. There’s a divide in the dressing room, there’s no doubt about it. 100 per cent. You only need to look at the Dedryck Boyata scenario, you look at Moussa Dembele, Ntcham... there was interest from Porto.

“When a club is wanting to pay £14million for you that guy’s wages are going through the roof when he goes there. He wants to go. Boyata the exact same. There’s no doubt that these guys, you only need to look at their performances, are they really that bothered to be playing in a Celtic jersey right now? No for me.

“Beforehand I would have said Olivier Ntcham was excellent for the first three or four games of the season. Since the transfer window shut and Moussa Dembele has gone Olivier Ntcham looks a shadow of what he was.”

