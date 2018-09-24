Bookies reveal favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager

Bookmakers have wasted no time in putting together a market for the next Celtic manager.

READ MORE: 7 reasons for Celtic's poor start to the season



Brendan Rodgers' men are still overwhelming favourites to win the Ladbrokes Premiership but it it has not stopped speculation over potential replacements for the Northern Irishman.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock means Celtic sit sixth in the league, having dropped eight points in six fixtures, the same number of points the team dropped in the entirety of the 2016-2017 Invincibles season.

As well as the stuttering league form, Celtic exited the Champions League after defeat to AEK Athens in qualification, dropping into the Europa League.

Rodgers has been left frustrated this season with the club's transfer business and earlier this month called for a review into want went wrong as the club sold striker Moussa Dembele to Lyon on transfer deadline day.

READ MORE: Rangers’ odds of winning Scottish Premiership slashed after Celtic lose

Bookmakers SportNation.Bet have installed David Moyes as favourite to replace Rodgers.

A SportNation.Bet spokesman said: “We’ve not needed to open the betting on the next Celtic boss for a while but following their mixed start to the season the bets on Rodgers’ replacement have started to fly in and it’s Moyes who's in pole position."

The former Everton and Manchester United boss has been previously been linked with the Celtic manager's job before Rodgers was appointed to replace Ronny Deila.

Roy Keane (4/1), Paul Lambert (6/1) and Michael O'Neill (6/1) also feature in the betting with longer odds for the likes of Henrik Larsson, Jamie Carragher and current Celtic coach Kolo Toure.

Celtic face St Johnstone on Wednesday night in the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup before they welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park on Saturday.

READ MORE: Moussa Dembele reveals why he left Celtic for Lyon