Steven Gerrard: Rangers v Aberdeen reminds me of Liverpool v Man United

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has likened the feeling of anticipation before a Rangers and Aberdeen clash to that of Liverpool v Manchester United.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

The Anfield legend played in dozens of matches between the two English Premier League giants during his playing career.

He feels they are both similar in the sense that, although the clubs are not from the same city, fans still treat the fixtures as derbies.

He said: “It’s bigger than I thought coming in from the outside. Now I totally get it. It’s a great fixture to play in.

“It does have a similar feel to an Old Firm in a way. Obviously nothing will ever compare to the Old Firm but Aberdeen is probably the next in line.

“It’s like Everton and Man United (with Liverpool). Everton being the closest with the derby but the Liverpool fans and United fans do class that as a derby.

“You get that derby feeling in the build-up to an Aberdeen game.”

Gerrard is still looking for his first victory over the Dons at the fourth attempt. The teams drew 1-1 on the opening day of the league season, while Derek McInnes’ side won the next two encounters 1-0.