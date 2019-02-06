Derek McInnes: Tone down criticism but penalise refs for errors

Derek McInnes insists it is time to tone down the criticism of referees but is convinced the prospect of achieving that would be boosted if officials were seen to be penalised for their mistakes.

The Aberdeen manager hoped last month’s SFA summit with Premiership managers and top-flight referees in Perth would have cleared the air after recent high-profile controversies.​

Instead it has been business as usual with Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke unhappy with Steven McLean’s handling of last Friday’s defeat at home to Hearts and Andrew Dallas under fire after awarding Rangers four penalties on Saturday.​

The Aberdeen manager hasn’t held back himself at times but believes the level of criticism officials are facing from all quarters is now in danger of spilling over into victimisation.​

McInnes believes everyone involved has a role to play in defusing the volatile situation but the SFA can help by making sure referees are not rewarded with big matches if they’ve made bad mistakes.​

He said: “There hasn’t been an era when referees haven’t had bad games but we are making much more of it right now.​

“The meeting a few weeks ago was healthy to get everyone in the same room and I thought we had reached the point where we’d tried to get away from it. ​

“Everyone involved in the game has to take responsibility to not victimise referees like they have been.​

“I don’t care who the referee is tomorrow night, it shouldn’t be about who is refereeing games, it should be about the game. ​

“It has been blown up again from the weekend about a referee having a poorer game but then you get all the stuff that comes with it and we all have a responsibility. ​

“The media has a responsibility because now we’re having former referees dragged out to say who they support.​

“Referees can have a bad game, it happens. As long as that’s reflected in his next run of games then I think people can handle that.​

“That is probably where the frustration comes from.” ​

Bobby Madden, pictured, is the man under scrutiny tonight as he takes charge of one of the most controversial fixtures, one that has already resulted in three red cards in three meetings this season.​

Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove was sent off in the first half of their last league meeting at Ibrox in December and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was dismissed after the break.​

It was the second time the Colombian had seen red against the Dons after being dismissed 12 minutes into the season opener at Pittodrie but Kevin Clancy’s decision was overturned on appeal.​

Morelos was suspended for the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen but Dons captain Graeme Shinnie insists they don’t go out to provoke the Rangers striker despite his reputation.​

Shinnie said:“Any professional footballer wouldn’t want to try to get another one sent off, winding them up and playing on that. ​

“If he gets sent off then it’s his own wrongdoing but I wouldn’t encourage winding people up and trying to get them sent off. ​

“It’s all about focusing on our own game and trying to win it that way that’s important.​ If you lose your discipline then your shape starts to go awol. It’s important that we stay as composed as we can and stick to the game plan that we have.​

“We’ve done well in the games against them and taken our chances when they’ve come. ​

“We’ve been good enough to keep two clean sheets which is always important but these games are gone and past and tomorrow night is a new challenge and one we’re looking forward to.”​

Aberdeen will move back above Rangers into second place if they make it three wins in four meetings with Steven Gerrard’s side at Pittodrie this evening – not that McInnes will read too much into that.​ After all, Rangers took ten points from 12 in their league meetings with the Dons last season but the Aberdeen manager still ended up with the bragging rights after steering his side to a fourth successive runners-up spot.​

It’s not a position he intends to give up easily though, as he added:“It pleases me that despite all the advantages Rangers have, their huge and talented squad and the money they’ve spent, that we’re still around them.​

“It is a challenge to compete with the Old Firm. The game is about the three points, where it takes us isn’t important at this stage. Our fight is with ourselves, we need to knuckle down and just get as many points as we can.​”