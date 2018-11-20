Scottish football fans rage at Sky Sports over Old Firm tweet

It only took a matter of minutes for Sky Sports to stoke the feeling of resentment among Scottish football supporters following news of the new TV deal.

Sky, far less popular in the eyes of the fans than rivals BT Sport, were announced as the rights holders for a new five-year Ladbrokes Premiership broadcasting deal, beginning in 2020.

After the news was released by the SPFL, Sky tweeted out their own announcement, saying: “Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Ladbrokes Premiership action from 2020, after agreeing a new five year partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League.”

Accompanying the tweet was a graphic showing Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard along with crests for both clubs.

No other team was highlighted in the tweet from the official Sky Sports account, angering punters who are already concerned that the coverage will be centred solely around those two teams and ignore the rest.

Sky Sports were awarded exclusive top flight TV rights for five seasons beginning in 2020. Picture: SNS

@CraigRWS said: “Start as you mean to go on, eh? All about the Old Firm.”

@teddywatson123 wrote: “This picture just sums up your spfl coverage, it’s embarrassing .There’s more to the spfl than the old firm. Really hope you look into the way @btsportfootball covered our league and learn something from it. Head and shoulders above Sky’s coverage.”

@JamesBumflapEsq added: “Gonna start putting some effort into the coverage please. Currently it’s pitiful.”

While BT Sport pundit Michael Stewart offered: “Not a great start. Hopefully this myopic view can be improved and expanded in the years to come...”