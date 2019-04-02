Rumour Mill: Scott Brown to face SFA rap? | Celtic star may have played last game | Morelos is ‘semi-talented’

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip

Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

Brown to face SFA rap?

Scott Brown’s actions during Sunday’s Old Firm clash will be scrutinised by the SFA. The governing body are going to look into a melee after the full-time whistle, where Andy Halliday confronted Brown after the Celtic captain had celebrated in front of the Rangers fans. (Daily Record)

- Both Celtic and Rangers are set to be fined by the SFA for the post-match bust-up. (Scottish Sun)

- Neil Lennon has insisted Celtic captain Scott Brown stayed within the limits of acceptable behaviour in Sunday’s explosive Old Firm contest. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic coach John Kennedy has absolved club captain Scott Brown of blame for the ugly scenes at the end of their 2-1 victory over Rangers at the weekend. (The Scotsman)

Bumper audience watch Old Firm clash

The recent Old Firm game attracted an audience of over a million people and beat the previous record figure recorded during the last game between the two sides at Ibrox shortly before the new year. The figure is comparable to an average English Premier League match. (Daily Record)

Celtic star may have played last game

Dedryck Boyata could have played his last game for Celtic after limping out of Sunday’s Old Firm victory. The Belgian international defender suffered a torn hamstring and punched the roof of the dugout in frustration as he left the action with 20 minutes remaining. (The Scotsman)

Morelos says sorry

Alfredo Morelos has issued a statement via social media following his red card against Celtic in Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Parkhead. The Colombian international was shown a straight red card for catching Hoops captain Scott Brown with an elbow and has been hit with a four-match ban. (The Scotsman)

- Former Sky Sports pundit Andy Gray believes Rangers should sell Morelos, whom he calls “semi-talented” and questions his ability to shine in bigger games. (Daily Record)

Rangers eye Bachmann

Daniel Bachmann has revealed Rangers are lining him up for a summer move to Ibrox. Bachmann, 24, kept yet another clean sheet on Saturday as Killie thrashed Hamilton 5-0 to go third in the Premiership - just six points behind Gers. And Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard is understood to have targeted the Vienna-born ace. (The Scotsman)

Hearts sign Halkett

Hearts have completed the signing of Livingston captain Craig Halkett on a pre-contract agreement. The 23-year-old defender will move to Tynecastle Park on a three-year deal when his contract in West Lothian expires this summer. (Evening News)