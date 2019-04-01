Dedryck Boyata ‘may have played last game for Celtic’ after Old Firm injury

Dedryck Boyata could have played his last game for Celtic after limping out of Sunday’s Old Firm victory.

The Belgian international defender suffered a torn hamstring and punched the roof of the dugout in frustration as he left the action with 20 minutes remaining.

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that Boyata may face several weeks on the sidelines, possibly ruling him out of the rest of the Scottish champions’ bid to win a third consecutive domestic treble.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and has made it clear he intends to move elsewhere after four years with Celtic.

“It’s possible that was the last time we’ll see Dedryck in a Celtic jersey,” said Lennon. “He felt his hamstring rip. He played on having felt an initial twinge but then he felt a rip five minutes later. We’ll have to wait and see the full extent of the injury but it’s a blow because he has been absolutely brilliant.”

Lennon’s central defensive options for both the Premiership run-in and the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen on 14 April are boosted, however, by the availability of fit-again duo Jozo Simunovic – an unused substitute on Sunday – and on-loan Leicester City man Filip Benkovic, who is back in training.