Rumour Mill: Rodgers blasts Scottish referees | Musonda ‘likes’ Celtic move | Lawwell demands answers from SFA

Brendan Rodgers has questioned whether Scottish referees know the rules, Charly Musonda has fuelled talk of a move to Parkhead by liking a post on Instagram, and Celtic chief Peter Lawwell has demanded answers from the SFA over Scotland’s end-of-season trip across the Atlantic.

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: Danny McGrain’s fear of beard ban in Albania

Rodgers questions whether refs know the rules

Brendan Rodgers has criticised the quality of refereeing in Scotland, wondering whether the officials actually know the rules. The Celtic boss, speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Hearts, questioned why the assistant didn’t flag for Don Cowie entering the Celtic boss in the build up to the opening goal in December’s 4-0 defeat. He also queried why Leigh Griffiths was given offside from a throw-in during Tuesday’s win over Partick Thistle. (Sunday Mail)

Musonda ‘likes’ Celtic move

Charly Musonda has fuelled speculation he is on the verge of securing an 18-month loan move to Celtic after ‘liking’ a post about the transfer on Instagram. Brendan Rodgers is keen to add the playmaker to his squad as the Scottish champions look to negotiate the finer points of the deal with his parent club Chelsea. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at full time as his side defeated Hibs 1-0 at Celtic Park. Picture: PA

READ MORE - Celtic 1 - 0 Hibs: Griffiths nets winner in tight encounter

Lawwell demands answers from SFA

Peter Lawwell has written to the SFA demanding answers as to why the Scotland national team will be making a long trip to Peru and Mexico to play summer friendlies right after the end of the Scottish football season. The Celtic chief executive is unhappy that many of the club’s players will see their campaigns extended by two weeks as a result. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic to be without Gordon and Griffiths

Celtic could be without both Leigh Griffiths and Craig Gordon for their upcoming Europa League tie against Zenit St Petersburg. Both limped off as the Scottish champions defeated Hibernian 1-0 at Celtic Park yesterday and their manager Brendan Rodgers admitted it was unlikely either will win a race against time to be fit for the 15 February first leg. (Scotland on Sunday)

READ MORE - Back the colts or Scotland will continue to fail says Rangers boss

Hands off McKenna

Aberdeen have contacted Hull City and made it clear in no uncertain terms that the English Championship side would be wasting their time with a fourth bid for centre-back Scott McKenna. Tigers boss Nigel Atkins is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old, but Aberdeen are not interested in selling their up-and-coming defender. (Sunday Mail)

Wilson move held up

Danny Wilson’s impending move to the MLS has been held up as the player awaits a US visa. The centre-back is about to make a £300,000 switch to Colorado Rapids after talks on a new deal at Ibrox broke down. Wilson has already agreed terms, but must wait on his entry into the US being granted. (Sunday Mail)

READ MORE - Former Rangers star Craig Moore sacked over orange strip row

Magath keen on Scotland job

Three-time Bundesliga-winning manager Felix Magath has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Scotland job. Magath, who played against Scotland at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, won back-to-back doubles with Bayern Munich in 2005 and 2006 before leading the unfancied Wolfsburg to the German title in 2009. (Scotland on Sunday)

Levein: Don’t mention Hearts 4-0 Celtic

It was a result that made headlines far and wide but now that the teams are about to square up again, Hearts manager Craig Levein would prefer to keep matters as low-key as possible. The first team to beat Celtic in domestic action since May 2016, the thumping 4-0 victory of Brendan Rodgers’ men in December brought to an end their 69-game unbeaten run. (Scotland on Sunday)

• Levein has also blasted referee Willie Collum after the whistler decided against awarding Hearts a pair of first-half penalty claims in the Tynecastle side’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell. (Various)

READ MORE - Sean Goss’ long and winding road to Rangers via Manchester United