Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths doubts for Zenit Euro clash

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to search for another goalkeeper after Craig Gordon suffered a knee injury during the 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Hibernian at Parkhead.

• READ MORE: Celtic 1 - 0 Hibs: Griffiths nets winner in tight encounter

And to add to the Northern Irishman’s woes striker Leigh Griffiths, who scored in the 27th minute, had to come off four minutes later with a recurrence of a calf problem.

Gordon, 35, who lost two years of his career due to an injury to his left knee before signing for Celtic in 2014, was flattened in an aerial duel with former Parkhead defender Efe Ambrose.

Gordon did not return after the interval with an injury understood to be to the same knee although different in nature, his place taken by Dorus de Vries.

Celtic play Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League on February 15 before the return in Russia a week later and Rodgers does not expect to have either available, with Gordon a particular concern.

He said: “Both struggling. It looks like Leigh’s calf and he has had issues with them.

“Craig looks a bit more serious in terms of his knee, we need to have a look at that in the scan so it looks like he could be out for a period of time.

“I think Efe’s weight maybe twisted his MCL (medial collateral ligament) so we will see how that is.

“If it is a calf strain for Leigh then I wouldn’t have thought so (to face Zenit).

• READ MORE: Celtic set to sign Chelsea’s Charly Musonda on loan - reports

“It has been an ongoing issue and it is frustrating for us and frustrating for him because as I said last week, he was ready to start against Brechin and he had a problem with his ankle.

“He comes back, he does really well against Partick, gets the winner and starts today and obviously gets the winner. It is unfortunate.”

Rodgers will “look at his goalkeeping situation” before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

The former Liverpool and Swansea City boss said: “We sent young Conor Hazard out on loan (to Falkirk) to get experience. So that is an area we might need to look at for sure.”

Asked about reports linking Celtic with a loan move for Chelsea’s 21-year-old attacker Charly Musonda and a bid to buy Dundee defender Jack Hendry, Rodgers said: “There are no further updates really. They are both talented players but both still at their respective clubs.

“We will see over the next couple of days and hopefully we can conform one or two signings which will be a great lift for the squad.”

Hibs drew both their previous league games against Celtic 2-2 and manager Neil Lennon thought they were deserving of a point again.

The former Celtic manager said: “We were the superior team in the second half and that’s twice we did that at Celtic Park in the second half.

“My only disappointment, and I am saying this every week, is we didn’t turn our superiority into a goal or goals.

“We lack a bit of quality and cutting edge at times at this level against the best in the final third.”

• READ MORE: Neil McCann: Dundee rejected ‘very low’ Celtic offer for Jack Hendry