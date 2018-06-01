Rumour Mill: Rangers want Dylan McGeouch | Celtic to loan Morgan? | Ibrox duo consider action against club

Rangers are interested in signing Dylan McGeouch, Jack Ross wants to be reunited with Lewis Morgan at Sunderland, and Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are considering taking action against Rangers.

READ MORE - The top 10 in our 50 best players in Scottish football this season

Celtic to loan Morgan?

Jack Ross is hoping to make Lewis Morgan his first new signing for Sunderland as the new Black Cats boss looks to secure the winger on a season-long loan. Ross agreed to become the League One side’s new manager earlier this week. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers want Dylan McGeouch

Rangers are interested in signing Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch. The 25-year-old is out of contract and likely to leave Easter Road. New Ibrox boss Gerrard has entered the race to sign the player after being alerted to his availability. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch. Picture: Neil Hanna

READ MORE - SPFL: Dave King has provided no evidence to back up allegations

Ibrox duo consider action against club

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are looking to take action against Rangers over their alleged bust-up with former manager Graeme Murty, something the pair insist never took place. The experienced duo were both handed fines and suspended by the Ibrox side. (Daily Record)

McGinn: Would take special offer to leave

John McGinn says it will take something “really special” to prise him from Hibs as speculation about the midfielder’s future intensifies. Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are among clubs credited with an interest in McGinn, while Celtic are reportedly ready to offer Scott Allan as part of a deal. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Pat Nevin recalls the day Scotland spoiled Mexico’s party

Hartson in contention for Livi job

John Hartson is in contention for the role of Livingston’s next manager following David Hopkin’s exit. Hartson has spent the last 10 months working as a striker’s coach with the West Lothian club and is said to be a favourite of Livingston’s hierarchy. (Daily Record)

Hearts still want Mitchell

Hearts still want Manchester United’s Demetri Mitchell back at Tynecastle next season despite signing the Australian full-back Ben Garuccio. Manager Craig Levein believes Garuccio’s style is similar to Mitchell’s but hopes United will again loan their defender to the Edinburgh club. (Evening News)

READ MORE - In pictures: Top 20 Scottish Premiership players still out of contract

Curran for Tannadice

Dundee United are looking to sign Craig Curran as boss Csaba Laszlo envisions pairing the Ross County striker with new signing Nicky Clark. Curran is out of contract following County’s relegation from the top flight. (Daily Record)

Hayes to return

Jonny Hayes is set to return from injury in time for Celtic’s pre-season schedule. The winger has been absent since breaking his leg in a win against Dundee at the tail end of 2017. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Alex McLeish says Steven Gerrard will need a ‘whole new Rangers team’