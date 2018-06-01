John McGinn: I’ll only quit Hibs for something really special

John McGinn says it will take something “really special” to prise him from Hibs as speculation about the midfielder’s future intensifies.

Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are among clubs credited with an interest in McGinn, who has a year left on his contract at Easter Road. Celtic are reportedly ready to offer Scott Allan, who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Hibs, as part of a deal.

John McGinn says he's loving life at Hibs despite speculation linking him with other clubs. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

McGinn is in Mexico with Scotland and says he is aware of what’s going on, and is being kept up to date.

He said: “I am glad to be on the other side of the world if I am honest. It’s been great. I am aware of what’s going on and what’s being said, I wake up each morning to different speculation but that’s something I cannot control.”

McGinn played just over an hour of Scotland’s 2-0 defeat by Peru in the early hours of Wednesday and is in line to start against Mexico at a sold-out Azteca stadium tomorrow night. He added: “Being over here with Scotland has allowed me to focus on training and the matches and it’s been a big help.

“I’ve had a holiday and then coming here has really taken my mind off everything else that’s being said about me.

“I still have a year to go at Hibs and I love it there. It will need to take something really special to come along.

“The speculation is going to come, I just have to deal with it because it is all part of football.

“But you must be doing something right when you see your name linked with all these clubs.”