Rumour Mill: Rangers unconcerned about Morelos bids | Aberdeen want to sign Celtic midfielder | Old Firm derby injury news

Rangers are confident they’ll hold on to Alfredo Morelos before the Chinese transfer window closes today, Aberdeen are looking to sign Ryan Christie from Celtic on a permanent deal, and there are mixed injury fortunes for both halves of the Old Firm ahead of next Sunday’s derby.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

Aberdeen look to sign Christie

Derek McInnes will make another attempt to sign Ryan Christie on a permanent deal if Brendan Rodgers decides the midfielder doesn’t have a long-term future with Celtic. The Aberdeen manager failed with a similar bid for Christie last summer when his Parkhead counterpart took Jonny Hayes to Celtic in a £1.2 million deal. (The Scotsman)

Rangers unconcerned about Morelos bids

Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists he’s not concerned by potential bids from China for striker Alfredo Morelos. Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe have made several approaches for the player and have until the end of Wednesday to make a final offer before the transfer window shuts. Murty, though, remains confident Morelos will be staying at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Alfredo Morelos scored in Rangers' 4-1 victory over St Johnstone on Tuesday night. Picture: SNS

READ MORE - St Johnstone 1 - 4 Rangers: Murty’s men breathe life into title race

Mixed injury news for Celtic

Dedryck Boyata is on course to return to action for Celtic in the Old Firm showdown at Ibrox on 11 March but Stuart Armstrong and Leigh Griffiths are both facing lengthier lay-offs than initially anticipated. (The Scotsman)

Murphy injury concern

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy hobbled off in the 77th minute of his side’s 4-1 victory at St Johnstone on Tuesday night and there seemed some suggestion he indicated to the bench he was concerned as to a possible fracture in his toe. The injury could threaten his participation in Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Falkirk, and the league derby against Celtic a week later. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - St Johnstone 1-4 Rangers: How the players on both sides rated

Ritchie: Treble win or season is a failure

Ex-Celtic and Morton attacker Andy Ritchie believes his former side must win the treble this season or it will be looked back upon as a “failure”. Brendan Rodgers and his side set a high benchmark last term with their “Invincibles” tag and Ritchie believes they must follow with similar success. (The Scotsman)

Sutton ‘doesn’t get’ why Rodgers has ‘discarded’ Musonda

Chris Sutton has criticised his former club’s transfer policy this season in the wake of their European exit to Zenit St Petersburg. The BT Sport pundit singled out the signing of Charly Musonda on loan from Chelsea, wondering why Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has ‘discarded’ the young star. (HITC)

READ MORE - How will the Champions League changes affect Scottish clubs?

Levein: Lafferty penalty was ‘sloppy’

Craig Levein believes Kyle Lafferty’s sloppy last-minute penalty miss summed up the striker’s night. Hearts were handed a golden chance to take all three points after the striker was pulled down in the box by Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu in the dying moments. But Lafferty’s weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald. (The Scotsman)

Lennon insists he’s just like other managers

Neil Lennon has expressed regret over his reaction to being sent off during Hibs’ weekend match with Kilmarnock, but insisted he didn’t deserve to be given his marching orders, claiming his behaviour is no worse than other managers. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Hearts 1-1 Kilmarnock: Levein’s men rue late penalty miss