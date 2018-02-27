Craig Levein rues Kyle Lafferty’s ‘sloppy’ penalty miss

Craig Levein believes Kyle Lafferty’s sloppy last-minute penalty miss summed up the striker’s night, writes Alan Pattullo.

Hearts were handed a golden chance to take all three points after the striker was pulled down in the box by Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu in the dying moments. But Lafferty’s weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Earlier goals from Eamonn Brophy and Steven Naismith, his first since joining Hearts on loan from Norwich City, meant the game finished 1-1. Hearts stay fifth and Kilmarnock sixth.

“In any game you’d be settling for a penalty in the last minute to win it,” said Levein. “Unfortunately it just didn’t go our way. Kyle’s penalty kind of summed up his performance. He did some good things, but I thought he was off it a bit tonight.

“He’s been really good for us, but he wasn’t at his best. His penalty attempt was quite sloppy and hit with hope rather than any real determination.

“I can’t be too critical as he’s our top scorer and has bailed us out on many occasions.”

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke maintained his side deserved the point and was frustrated they failed to take all three.

“You always think a last-minute penalty is going to go against you but Jamie produced a really good save,” he said. “I think we deserved a point, nobody could begrudge us a point.”