Rumour Mill: Rangers’ January clear-out | Kieran Tierney on Man United shortlist | Jamie Murphy to sign until 2021

Rangers will look to have a mass clear-out in the January window, Kieran Tierney is on a shortlist of transfer targets for Manchester United, and Jamie Murphy is expected to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with Rangers today.

Bruno Alves could be one player moving on in the January transfer window, according to reports. Picture: SNS

Rangers’ January clear-out

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is looking to clear out a lot of his fringe players in the January transfer window. Carlos Pena looks set to return to Mexico with former manager Pedro Caixinha said to be interested in the player, while Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Eduardo Herrera and Dalcio could soon follow. Manchester City loanee Aaron Nemane has already quit the club, while full-back Lee Hodson is also free to find another side. (Scottish Sun)

Tierney on Manchester United shortlist

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is on a shortlist of left-backs wanted by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Alex Sandro remains the Portuguese manager’s preferred choice at the position, but with Juventus standing firm on their £62million asking price, United are exploring more affordable options. (Daily Record)

Murphy to sign Rangers deal until 2021

Jamie Murphy is expected to complete his move from Brighton to Rangers on Friday. The 28-year-old will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Ladbrokes Premiership side after falling out of favour with the Seagulls. Murphy said he was delighted to be joining the club he’s supported since he was a young boy. (The Times)

St Mirren boss backs Morgan move to Celtic

The official rubber stamping today of Lewis Morgan’s long-anticipated £300,000 move to Celtic from St Mirren will represent a piece of business “as good as it could have been” for the Paisley club, according to manager Jack Ross. More than that, though, Ross believes the switch is both good for the 21-year-old, and good for Scottish football. (The Scotsman)

Nicholl delighted to be back at Rangers

Jimmy Nicholl has expressed his delight after sealing his return to Ibrox as Rangers assistant manager. The 61-year-old has been appointed No 2 to Graeme Murty after Falkirk agreed to allow him to move on from the same role under Paul Hartley. Nicholl, who has also been assistant to Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill in recent years, had two playing spells at Ibrox in the 1980s. (The Scotsman)

Ciftci could be on his way

Nadir Ciftci could be on the move again in the January transfer window. The striker has played only twice for loan club Plymouth Argyle since September, netting zero goals in eight appearances. Celtic do not wish to take the player back, and with the 25-year-old looking for first-team football, Argyle boss Derek Adams concedes he could move on loan somewhere else. (The Herald)

Laidlaw out for season

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has revealed his season is over after suffering a freak training ground accident which resulted in him having a 90-minute operation on his damaged shoulder. The towering stopper believed he had done nothing more than sprain the joint diving to make a save during a shooting exercise, but was forced to later undergo a scan which disclosed he had suffered two tears. (Evening News)

Ian Black joins Tranent

Ian Black, the former Inverness, Hearts, Rangers and Scotland midfielder, has signed for Tranent Juniors. Black, 32, played for Shrewsbury Town and Blackpool last season and was playing for National League North side Chorley. He is from Tranent and said: “The game has been good to me and I want to help Tranent achieve their vision.” (The Scotsman)

