Ex Hearts and Rangers man Ian Black joins Tranent Juniors

Ian Black, the former Inverness, Hearts, Rangers and Scotland midfielder, has signed for Tranent Juniors.

Black, 32, played for Shrewsbury Town and Blackpool last season and was playing for National League North side Chorley.

He is from Tranent and said: “The game has been good to me and I want to help Tranent achieve their vision,

“I won’t be coming here to take my foot of the gas. I am hungry to be a success at Tranent. There’s no hiding place at your home club.”

Tranent said: “Ian is a local lad who has played at the highest level. He will go straight into the squad for our first game of 2018 at home to Dunbar on Saturday.”

Tranent play in the McBookie East Premier League.