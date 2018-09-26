Rumour Mill: Rangers' Foderingham considers himself No.1 | Hearts' dressing room altercation | Canadian international striker nears Premiership move

Wes Foderingham has vowed to fight for his place at Rangers, Craig Levein welcomed a dressing room altercation which followed Hearts' draw with Livingston and St Mirren are on the verge of signing Simeon Jackson.

Wes Foderingham still considers himself a No.1.

Wes Foderingham's frustration

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham still considers himself as a No.1. The Englishman has become back-up to Allan McGregor at Rangers despite being a consistent presence between the sticks at Ibrox in the past few years. He vows to fight for his place. (Daily Record)

Hearts' dressing room altercation

Craig Levein revealed there was a dressing room altercation following Hearts' 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend. And that he let the players get on with it. Levein understood the frustration of both the players and fans after the stalemate which ended the club's winning run. (Evening News)

Buddies to add striker

St Mirren to sign striker Oran Kearney is set to make his third signing as St Mirren boss with the addition of Simeon Jackson. The Canadian international has been on trial at the Buddies and scored a hat-trick in a bounce game to earn himself the deal. (The Scottish Sun)

Rodgers not alarmed

Brendan Rodgers is not alarmed by Celtic's start to the season. He understands the fans will be after the side has dropped eight points in the opening six games and sit sixth in the league. He said: "But what I am doing in terms of the bigger picture is staying calm." (The Scotsman)

Gerrard has respect in abundance

Rangers' assistant boss Gary McAllister has put Rangers' success so far this season down to the changes made by manager Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool legend in his first first-team role has made the club more professional behind the scenes, while his playing career has earned the respect of the changing room. (The Scotsman)

Boyd slates Tam McManus

Kris Boyd took to Instagram to ridicule the career of former Hibs player Tam McManus after he shared an article criticising the Kilmarnock striker. The former Rangers star slated McManus' scoring record. (The Scotsman)

Lennon praises "brilliant" Hibs

Hibs manager Neil Lennon heaped praise on his team for a “brilliant” performance despite seeing them exit the Betfred Cup following an exhilarating quarter-final tie against Aberdeen. The Edinburgh side lost 6-5 on penalties to Derek McInnes’s resilient team after a goalless draw at Easter Road in which the hosts had comfortably the better of the chances. (Evening News)

Rodgers' son offered Falkirk opportunity

Anton Rodgers has been offered the opportunity to train at Falkirk for the next month. Brendan Rodgers' son played in a reserve match for the Bairns but boss Ray McKinnon requires players of a certain fitness level. The player will be afforded a month to get up to speed before a decision is made on his future. (The Sun)

Shankland's self-doubt

Lawrence Shankland may have hit 15 goals in 12 games this season but his career could have faltered. The Ayr United hitman has revealed that his progress was affected by self-doubt with the player worrying over contracts. (Daily Record)

