Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts back to Celtic? | Rangers eye two centre-backs | former Hibs boss wants John McGinn

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he’s open to re-signing Patrick Roberts, Rangers are looking at two centre-back targets, and Tony Mowbray is looking to sign John McGinn for Blackburn Rovers.

Rangers eye pair of centre-backs

Rangers are considering moves for Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson and recent Europa League opponent Borna Barisic. The Croatian played against the Ibrox side in both legs of Osijek’s defeat to Steven Gerrard’s men and would be available for around £2million. Simpson, meanwhile, could be brought to Glasgow on a season-long loan. (Sunday Mail/Sunday Express)

Rodgers won’t rule out move for Roberts

Brendan Rodgers has said he’s “always going to be interested” in players like ex-Parkhead favourite Patrick Roberts. The winger has been linked with a move to Leicester City through various points this summer but remains a Manchester City player for the meantime. (Sunday Herald)

Patrick Roberts played at Celtic for two and a half seasons. Picture: John Devlin

Blackburn enter race to sign McGinn

Blackburn Rovers have joined Celtic and Brighton in the race to sign John McGinn. The Hibs midfielder is a wanted man this summer with the Easter Road club open to cashing in on their prized asset, who has only one year left to run on his current contract. Blackburn are managed by former Hibs boss Tony Mowbray. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic expected to conclude signing

A loan deal to bring Australian winger Daniel Arzani to Celtic should be completed this week, Brendan Rodgers revealed last night, following his side’s 3-1 win in their Premiership opener. However, there are injury concerns over midfielder Olivier Ntcham ahead of the club’s Champions League qualifier at home to AEK Athens on Wednesday. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard wary of Maribor

The end game for Steven Gerrard at Rangers is bringing Champions League football to Ibrox again – and all that would mean. He believes his first European adventure will provide him an inkling of what that would entail when Maribor roll up to Govan on Thursday night. (The Scotsman)

Rangers could face Uefa action

Rangers could face disciplinary action from European football’s governing body after two Croatian fans were stabbed near Ibrox Stadium. Police Scotland is appealing for information after a large-scale disturbance broke out ahead of the Glasgow side’s game against Osijek on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

McCann refuses to blame Hamilton

Dundee boss Neil McCann refused to point the finger of blame at goalkeeper Jack Hamilton - but hinted St Mirren custodian Craig Samson should have been sent off for conceding an earlier penalty. Hamilton gifted the Buddies their late winner when he stepped on the ball, allowing Ryan Flynn to tee up Danny Mullen for his second goal of the day. (Various)

Levein in love with Haring

Hearts manager Craig Levein expressed his “love” for Peter Haring after the summer signing scored twice in a 4-1 triumph at Hamilton. Levein has handed the Austrian an unfamiliar midfield berth and the former SV Ried centre-back responded with two cool finishes on his Ladbrokes Premiership debut. (Various)

