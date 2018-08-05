Celtic expect to sign Daniel Arzani this week, Brendan Rodgers reveals

A loan deal to bring Australian winger Daniel Arzani to Celtic should be completed this week, Brendan Rodgers revealed last night, following his side’s 3-1 win in their Premiership opener.

However, there are injury concerns over midfielder Olivier Ntcham ahead of the club’s Champions League qualifier at home to AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Arzani - the youngest player to feature in the World Cup finals - is expected to be farmed out to Celtic for the season by Manchester City, and is currently in the process of completing his move to the English champions from Melbourne City.

Rodgers would not comment on reports linking Celtic with a bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna or suggestions that the deadline has passed for the club’s offer of £2.2 million for Hibs midfielder John McGinn and so no longer stands.

He was more forthcoming over the situation with Arzani.

“I can say something about him [Arzani],” the Northern Irishman said.

“He is obviously finalising his deal with Manchester City and there are talks with ourselves in order for him to come in as a possibility.

“He is an exciting young talent and we’ll see if we can get that organised over the next few days. It won’t be done for midweek.

“He has only just flown in and hasn’t trained. He was at the World Cup so it will be a number of weeks before he is up to speed.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, will have to assess the problem suffered by French under-21 international Ntcham over the next 24 hours before having an indication over whether his participation is threatened for the first leg of the Champions League third round qualifier in Glasgow.

“Oliver is a red flag,” he said. “He took what looked a sore one on the ankle. He will be assessed but they can be okay once the swelling goes down.”