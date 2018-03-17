Rumour Mill: ‘No luck beating Gers’ says Rodgers | Ralston to United | McGeouch injury doubt

Have your say

Brendan Rodgers responds to Barry Ferguson’s claim Celtic were lucky to defeat the Rangers

‘No luck’ in Celtic winning with 10 men says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has taken issue with the claims made by former Blackpool and Clyde manager Barry Ferguson that the champions were fortunate to have emerged from Ibrox with a 3-2 victory over closest challengers Rangers, even though they played for more than a third of the match with ten men following the dismissal of Jozo Simunovic. (The Scotsman)

Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers calls for clampdown on abuse of celebrities

The public vilification of sports personalities is becoming a pandemic and needs to be urgently addressed by the authorities, according to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Anthony Ralston joins Dundee United from Celtic on emergency loan

Anthony Ralston has signed an emergency loan deal with Dundee United until the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

Hibs’ Dylan McGeouch a doubt for Scotland after picking up injury

Dylan McGeouch is a doubt for Scotland’s friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary after the Hibernian midfielder picked up an injury in training. (The Scotsman)

Kris Boyd: No killie striker should ever be above the Old Firm

The Premiership’s current top scorer Kris Boyd believes Celtic and Rangers forwards should be netting between 25-30 goals a season, anything else is a failure. (The Sun)

Graeme Murty urges Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos to pip Boyd as top Scorer

Rangers manager Murty, pictured, has challenged Morelos to channel his frustration by stepping up his bid to mark his first season at the club by becoming the country’s top marksman, a race currently led by 34-year-old Boyd, who has 19 goals in all competitions, two more than Morelos. (The Scotsman)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits the Hoops are on the final straight

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic are now on the home straight as they gallop towards the Premiership title. (The Scottish Sun)

Dundee boss Neil McCann vows to fight SFA ‘excessive misconduct’ charge

Dundee boss Neil McCann last night vowed to fight his Scottish Football Association charge in the wake of last weekend’s Dens Park altercation with Tommy Wright. (The Herald)

Neil Lennon slams referee John Beaton for ‘failing to protect his players’

Hibs manager Neil Lennon, already consigned to the stand as he serves a three-match touchline ban, risked running into more disciplinary trouble last night after accusing referee John Beaton of failing to protect his players. (The Scotsman)

Craig Levein lays down the gauntlet to Hearts players

Craig Levein has challenged Hearts to bounce back from a chastening fortnight and regain some momentum in the closing months of the season. (Evening News)

Rangers’ David Bates ‘out for at least six weeks’ with ligament damage

Rangers defender David Bates faces at least six weeks out with ankle ligament damage. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven believes he could still be doing more for his club

After an uneventful spell at Celtic, former Dundee United midfielder Mackay-Steven has made 33 appearances for the Dons this season but with his club competing for a place in the Scottish Cup final and runners-up spot in the Premiership he hopes to play a key role in the club’s race for silverware and European football for next season. (P&J)

Dundee United pair in the frame for Inverness Caley Thistle

Scott Fraser and Scott McDonald at the forefront of Csaba Laszlo’s mind as he finalises his squad for today’s Tannadice clash with Inverness Caley Thistle. (Evening Telegraph)