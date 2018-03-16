Anthony Ralston joins Dundee United from Celtic on emergency loan

Anthony Ralston has signed an emergency loan deal with Dundee United until the end of the season.

The Celtic defender, who has made seven appearances for the Hoops including facing Astana and Paris Saint-Germain in European competition, has just returned from a knee injury.

The 19-year-old is available for selection as United take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Ladbrokes Championship tomorrow.

Ralston, who made his debut for Celtic in May 2016 as a substitute in a match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, has made ten appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side in total, scoring once in a League Cup win over Kilmarnock.

He will team up with former Parkhead team-mate Paul McMullan, who joined the Terrors in June last year.