Rumour Mill: Killie star reveals ‘mental torture’ over Rangers interest | Lennon bans phones at Hibs | Tierney targets Hearts

Jordan Jones has opened up about the “worst times of his life” over speculation of a move to Rangers, Neil Lennon has banned mobile phones from Hibs’ training ground and Kieran Tierney has his eyes set on league leaders Hearts.

Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has revealed the 'mental torture' of speculation linking him with a move to Rangers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Jones’ mental torture over Rangers interest

Killie star Jordan Jones has described the last two transfers windows as “two of the worst times in my life”. The Northern Irish winger has described the links with a move to Rangers and the speculation which surrounded them as “mental torture”. (Various)

Lennon bans mobile phones at Hibs

Neil Lennon says banning mobile phones at the Hibs training ground has helped players communicate better and given them a break from social media. The Easter Road manager admits his approach is a bit “old school” but he believes the ban has helped create an “oasis” for his squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Tiereny targets Hearts and the Premiership summit

Kieran Tierney has stated Celtic’s simply aim: get back to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and stay there. The champions can go level on points with league leaders Hearts on Friday night when they travel to St Mirren. Tierney has admitted the team could have done a lot better from their start to the season. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers pays tribute to Buddies boss

Brendan Rodgers noted new St Mirren boss Oran Kearney’s ambition ahead of their meeting on Friday. Kearney took over from Alan Stubbs and has spoken to the Celtic boss previously. Rodgers is aware of the manager’s work in Northern Ireland. (The Scotsman)

McKenna boost for Dons

Scott McKenna has handed Derek McInnes a boost in returning to first-team training. The Scotland international has missed the last four Aberdeen games after sustaining an injury against Rangers. The club rejected bids for the player while he was on the sidelines. (The Sun)

Steve Clarke and Killie charged by SFA

Steve Clarke and Kilmarnock have both been charged by the Scottish FA. It follows comments made by the Rugby Park manager regarding the disciplinary process and an unsuccessful appeal against a sending-off. He said the club’s bid to overturn a red card shown to Gary Dicker was “pre-judged”. (The Scotsman)

Harper set for 21s call

Jack Harper could be set for a call-up to the Scotland Under-21s after impressing with Malaga. Manager Scot Gemmill admitted the forward is in his thoughts. The former Real Madrid youngster has been playing and scoring in Spain’s second tier. (Daily Record)

Djoum set sights on Well start

Arnaud Djoum is pushing for a place in Hearts’ starting line-up for the first time in seven months. Hearts travel to Motherwell on Saturday looking for their fifth league win in a row. Djoum returned against St Mirren and played 45 minutes against Hibs in the SPFL Reserve Cup having recovered from a snapped Achilles. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ex-Celt backs Hampden renovation

Former Celtic full-back Andreas Hinkel has urged the Scottish FA chiefs to use Bundesliga side Stuttgart as inspiration when improving Hampden Park. The SFA announced their decision to stay at Hampden and buy the ground earlier this week. Hinkel believes replacing the running track with seats will see the ground have a much better atmosphere. (The Sun)

