Rumour Mill: Danny Wilson on Rangers exit | Celtic handed Europa League boost | Jack Ross to leave St Mirren?

Danny Wilson has revealed the details behind his exit from Rangers, Celtic look set to be handed a boost ahead of their tie with Zenit St Petersburg, and Jack Ross has been given permission to speak with Barnsley.

Danny Wilson left for the MLS in January. Picture: John Devlin

Wilson on Rangers exit

Danny Wilson insists he wanted to stay at Rangers but was forced into leaving the club when director of football Mark Allen reneged on a new contract offer. The defender says he would have been happy to remain at Ibrox on the same terms as his previous wage. He instead left for Colorado Rapids of the MLS in the January window. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic handed Europa League boost

Celtic look set to be handed a boost ahead of their Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg as it appears star defender Branislav Ivanovic will miss the clash at Celtic Park with an eye injury. The ex-Chelsea bruiser was hopeful of regaining his fitness, but manager Roberto Mancini hinted that it’ll be highly unlikely he recovers in time. (Daily Record)

Jack Ross to speak with Barnsley

Jack Ross has been granted permission by St Mirren to speak with English Championship side Barnsley about becoming their new manager. The 41-year-old has performed a near miracle with the Buddies, saving them from relegation one season and putting them on a course for promotion the next. Barnsley have identified him as a candidate in their hunt for Paul Heckingbottom’s replacement. (Scottish Sun)

Cummings on language barrier with Morelos

Scoring goals may be a universal language but Jason Cummings believes an improvement in basic communication will allow his strike partnership with Alfredo Morelos to flourish for Rangers. Cummings and Morelos started together for the first time on Sunday as the Ibrox club came from behind to defeat Ayr United 6-1 in their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Somerset Park. (The Scotsman)

Tavernier’s new deal

Rangers right-back James Tavernier will agree to a new bumper contract at Ibrox. The defender’s current deal expires in the summer of 2019 and Ibrox chiefs have been in discussions with the player about an extension. The new contract will see the player tied down until 2021 with an improvement on his current salary. (Daily Record)

McCann urges fans to get behind team

Dundee manager Neil McCann understands the fans’ frustrations spilling over in what’s been another disappointing season. In fact, he applauds them for the way they have, for the most part, bought into his methods since his arrival. But what he cannot accept is abuse directed at players trying to do their best. (The Scotsman)

Porteous facing dilemma

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has been caught in a club-versus-country dilemma after being called into the Scotland Under-19 squad. The young Scots are due to face Denmark and Austria in Spain, warm-up matches for the final qualification hurdle of their European Championship campaign. Hibs have a Premiership match at home to Hamilton on the Wednesday between those fixtures. (Edinburgh News)

Hearts handed fitness boost

Steven Naismith and Don Cowie are both set to return to the Hearts squad for Saturday’s trip to Ross County, while Harry Cochrane also has a chance of being involved. Naismith sat out the win over St Johnstone with a minor hamstring strain sustained, while Cowie missed both matches against Saints due to a similar problem. (Evening News)

