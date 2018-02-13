Rangers’ Jason Cummings says language is barrier to partnership with Alfredo Morelos

Scoring goals may be a universal language but Jason Cummings believes an improvement in basic communication will allow his strike partnership with Alfredo Morelos to flourish for Rangers.

Cummings and Morelos started together for the first time on Sunday as the Ibrox club came from behind to defeat Ayr United 6-1 in their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Somerset Park. On-loan Nottingham Forest frontman Cummings, who scored a clever goal to put Rangers ahead on a day which saw Morelos take his tally for the season to 15 with a double, was encouraged by the early signs of their link-up play.

But Cummings admits there have been linguistic difficulties in his efforts to establish a relationship with his Colombian team-mate.

“It doesn’t help if they don’t speak English,” laughed Cummings. “That makes it a wee bit harder – I’ve been having to use hand signals! To be fair, I think Alfredo knows more English than he lets on – he picks and chooses when he wants to listen.

“Sometimes partnerships just click right away. But often you need to get used to what the other player does, you need to work out if they are going short or long, stuff like that.

“Hopefully, you get there after a few games. But I see promising signs. He scored two and I got one against Ayr, while Josh Windass got a couple as well. So that’s five goals between the front three.

“I can see us playing together and causing defenders problems. I can’t see many defenders looking at us two up front and thinking they are going to have an easy game. It’s exciting anyway.”

Morelos earned the admiration of Cummings for the manner in which he reacted to missing the simplest of close-range tap-ins when Rangers were trailing 1-0.

“I’ve been there, I’ve missed ones similar to that in my career,” added Cummings, pictured. “It takes character to score twice after that like Alfredo did. A lot of players would go into their shell, especially with the Ayr fans getting on his back, but he responded with two good goals. He had the last laugh.

“As a striker, you are just hoping you get another chance to turn it around. An easy chance at that. Because at the back of your mind you’re thinking ‘I don’t want to do that again’. It takes a lot to then score a couple more goals so fair play to him.”

Cummings was also the target for derision and abusive chants from the home fans at Ayr before he played his part in turning the tie around for Rangers.

“I get that every week,” he said. “I’ve always said that the opposition fans give stick to the players that are causing them problems. You know what I mean? They wouldn’t give stick to someone that no one has heard of or who isn’t doing well.

“So I take it as a compliment. It urges me on to score against them. The joke’s on them at the end of the day.

“We knew it was going to be difficult at Ayr. It’s a smaller pitch there and the conditions weren’t the best. But I thought, particularly in the second half, we got the job done.”