Rumour Mill: Celtic won’t stop Rodgers exit| Murty vows: ‘I won’t hide’ | McCann and Wright feud heats up

Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond, in a rare media interview, revealed he would not stand in Rodgers’ way if the opportunity to move to Arsenal presented itself.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers, who has been installed as one of the favourites to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, has admitted he is uncertain when his tenure at Celtic will come to an end but insists he will “never tire” of leading the Scottish champions to victories like the one they enjoyed at Hampden last Sunday. (The Scotsman)

Rangers’ Graeme Murty vows: ‘I will not hide under a rock’

He may now be regarded by a majority of Rangers supporters as a lame duck manager but Graeme Murty does not accept his fate at the club beyond the summer is already sealed. (The Scotsman)

Neil McCann: Tommy Wright is “not welcome” at Dens Park

Neil McCann’s feud with Tommy Wright looks set to continue after he claimed the St Johnstone boss “was not welcome” at Dens Park. (The Scotsman)

Celtic’s Callum McGregor says Neil Lennon’s decision to send him to England made him as a player

Callum McGregor failed to make a single first-team appearance for Celtic during Neil Lennon’s tenure as Parkhead manager. But he will always remain indebted to Lennon for the decision to ship him out on loan to the third tier of English football, a move McGregor has come to reflect was the making of him as the key player he has now become for the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

Chris Sutton blasts Celtic owner Dermot Desmond for “no ambition” over Brendan Rodgers to Arsenal comments

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton hit out at Desmond for paving the way for Brendan Rodgers to leave Parkhead and accused the majority shareholder of making Celtic look small time.

He said: “Dermot says he won’t stand in Brendan’s way - but he should be standing in his way. Where’s the ambition?

“It is always going to be difficult if a club like Arsenal come calling but Celtic have to put up some kind of fight to keep him. (Daily Record)

Only a ‘special’ bid would take Paul Hanlon from Hibs

Paul Hanlon can be forgiven for casting a glance elsewhere. The Hibernian player, who is celebrating his testimonial year and signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2022, admits that there have been times when he considered a change of scene. (The Scotsman)

Dave King ready to make Rangers share offer

Under-fire Rangers chairman Dave King will finally comply next week with a court ruling ordering him to make an offer to buy the club’s remaining shares. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen discipline Anthony O’Connor over Instagram outburst

As if the fallout from last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-defeat wasn’t bad enough, Derek McInnes has been forced to discipline Anthony O’Connor for an ill-judged outburst on social media criticising Aberdeen’s supporters in the wake of that game. (The Scotsman)

Hearts youngster Harry Cochrane vows to bulk up after bruising Brown knock The Jambos youngster suffered a sprained collarbone as a result of a Scott Brown challenge back in January but the 16-year-old insists he holds no grudge against the Scotland skipper and has pledged to hit the gym in order to bulk up his frame. (The Sun)

Charlie Nicholas: Rodgers is perfect for Arsenal job

Charlie Nicholas, who played for Celtic and Arsenal, reckons Brendan Rodgers ticks all the boxes for an Arsenal manager. (The Sun)