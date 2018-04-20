Neil McCann: Tommy Wright is “not welcome” at Dens Park

Neil McCann’s feud with Tommy Wright looks set to continue after he claimed the St Johnstone boss “was not welcome” at Dens Park.

The two are set to meet on Saturday for the first time since a touchline bust-up in March which resulted in McCann receiving a one-match ban and Saints substitute Zander Clark out for two games.

• READ MORE - Neil McCann and Zander Clark given two-game bans for touchline clash

McCann has no intentions of burying the hatchet at Dens this weekend and, after Wright said on Thursday that the pair had not spoken since the incident, he rejected any suggestion of clearing the air.

When asked if he would speak to his opposite number, McCann said: “Absolutely not. I have no intention to speak to him at all. He is not welcome around here. I have read his comments, so no.

“Maybe if I said something he’d go back and tell the referee like he did last time, so better off not talking to him.”

McCann will serve his ban against St Johnstone after successfully halving it in an appeal earlier this week, but Wright claimed his side had come out on the right side of the incident after Clark admitted his part, which appeared to show McCann raising a hand towards the goalkeeper after the match.

However, McCann disagreed with his view: “I’m not going to get into it here, it’s not Jeremy Kyle but I read his comments and he said Zander Clark did nothing and the evidence would show that.

“Well Zander got two games and I got one.

“I read his comments but I’m not interested in anything Tommy has got to say.”

• READ MORE - Dundee boss Neil McCann in post-match bust-up with St Johnstone keeper

He added: “During the heat of battle emotions run high.

“Generally after the final whistle they are done, and certainly that was the case with a couple of the boys, but it didn’t seem to be for the manager or the kit man (Manny Fowler).

“I’ve never seen that or heard of another manager going in to see the referee.”

The Tayside derby marks the first of the post-split fixtures for both teams, with Dundee flirting with relegation in 10th place.

A win could potentially give them an eight-point gap on basement club Partick Thistle, and McCann is hoping the added edge of the atmosphere can pay off.

“I think our fans will get behind us tomorrow, because they know how important it is,” he said. “We have got a cushion on the teams below us.

“In the last three games (draws against Celtic and Hearts before defeat to Rangers) there has been a huge amount of evidence that we are a good side and, at our best, we are a match for anyone.”

• READ MORE - Neil McCann: Tommy Wright lodged SFA complaint but I’ll defend myself